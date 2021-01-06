Students Presented With State’s Physical Education Student Of The Year Award

Congratulations to Meghan Heckelman and Nick Ramos as they were recently presented the New York State Physical Education Student of the Year Award. This award is presented to two students in our school who have demonstrated a love for physical education and outstanding qualities of leadership. As members of our Physical Education Leadership program, Heckelman and Ramos assist teachers in all activities in eighth and ninth grade physical education classes. As assistants they lead warm ups, demonstrate skills, officiate games and guide students. Heckelman is an outstanding student athlete. With an academic average over 98, her goals include attending Notre Dame and is looking forward to her senior season as a most outstanding member of the girls’ volleyball team. As a junior on last year’s volleyball team, she earned the honor of a conference scholar athlete. Ramos is a member of the varsity football team and varsity baseball team, and holds an academic average of 91. In normal circumstances, Ramos and Heckelman would have been presented their awards at a ceremony along with their counterparts in the county. This year the ceremony was done in a virtual fashion. We wish Ramos and Heckelman great success as they complete their senior year and look forward to their college experience.

—Submitted by Mineola High School