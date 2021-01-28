Mineola-Garden City Rotary Club Delivers 10,000 Masks

In the process of delivering 10,000 masks to be divided between RotaCare, New Ground, NYU Langone Long Island-Hospital, and local essential workers.

While our club is known for the services and contributions we provide for such organizations as RotaCare, Gift of Life and many others, quite often an additional need arises such as this very worthy one.

The theme of Rotary District 7255 for 2021 is “Rotary is Open to Opportunity.” This past week, our club was pleased for the opportunity to join other Rotary clubs of our district in accomplishing our main slogan, “Service Above Self,” by joining this Million Mask Challenge.

On Jan. 13, Rotary District 7255 participated in the first stage of the challenge. The Rossi Family Foundation, which among its missions is to repair community, had donated and delivered more than 350,000 masks to representatives from 41 Rotary clubs on Long Island from Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Brooklyn that will be redistributed to those in need within their respective communities. Our club is pleased to be able to take part.

For a link to join Rotary’s virtual zoom meetings, call president Diane Marmann at 516-741-8340 or diane.marmann@gmil.com.

Upcoming Virtual Speakers on Zoom

Monday, Feb. 8 at 12:15 p.m. on Zoom: Producer Phil Hammond of the Garden City’s Virtual Village Show will speak on behalf of the Garden City New York Media team.

—Submitted by Mineola-Garden City Rotary