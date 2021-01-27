Mineola Celebrates Class Of 2021 With Senior Day

Mineola High School celebrated its Class of 2021 on Friday, Jan. 15 with a Senior Day. The senior class came together as a whole for the first time since March to participate in an afternoon filled with games and activities.

“There are people that go into school on the opposite day as me that I haven’t seen in so long, so it was good to be able to get together,” senior Lucas Pomposelli said.

High school staff set up stations for students to rotate through including outdoor sports, ping pong, arts and crafts, karaoke, and a gaming space. Seniors were the only class in the building, as 8th through 11th graders stayed home for remote instruction.

“Senior Day was an incredible opportunity to reunite our Class of 2021 for the first time since March,” Mineola High School Principal Dr. Whittney Smith said. “It was great to see our amazing students having fun, smiling, attending classes together and participating in an afternoon of fun activities that our amazing class advisors and faculty put together for them to enjoy.”

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District