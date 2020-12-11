Police Search For Man In Mineola Carjacking

The Third Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in Mineola.

According to detectives, a female victim, 62, was sitting in her blue 2019 Cadillac SUV in front of 250 Old Country Rd. when she was approached by a male demanding she exit the vehicle. As the victim exited her vehicle the subject entered her vehicle and fled westbound on Old Country Road. The suspect is described as a male white, wearing a hospital gown and blue scrub style pants. The investigation discovered the suspect matched the description of a male who had been released from 1490 Franklin Ave. at 10:20 a.m. after being arraigned. The suspect has been identified as Patrick Blaszkiewicz, 33, with no known address.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of this suspect or any information on this case please contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6353.