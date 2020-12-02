NYU Langone To Take Over Former Sears In Garden City

The abandoned Sears building located at 111 Franklin Ave. in Garden City may soon have a new tenant thanks to the NYU Langone-Long Island who has decided to take over the space. The Village of Garden City recently received a proposal from NYU Langone to turn the four-story building into a brand new medical center. The Sears building has been vacant since the end of 2018.

Planned clinical services include cardiology, in-vitro fertilization (IVF), women’s health, women’s imaging, pediatric, radiology and internal medicine primary care services are some of the medical services that would be offered, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

“As part of its continued growth strategy to enhance access to integrated care on Long Island, NYU Langone Health plans to build a new ambulatory care center at 1111 Franklin Ave. in Garden City,” the spokesperson said. “The new facility will bring together multiple practices from the area into one centralized location.”

The final building schedule is currently under development and does not currently have a set time for when construction or renovations will begin. The hospital also said it’s uncertain at this time how many jobs will be created by the opening of the center. If the medical center is approved, NYU Langone-Long Island could be using that building for the next 35 years under its lease. The project would also replace a large section of the exterior concrete wall with glass, repair and upgrade the on-site parking structure and make landscape improvements. The project would not alter the grounds or access to the site.