Mineola Students Sign Letter Of Intents

Congratulations to Abbie Meehan and Sara Tramonte as they both signed their NCAA Letters of Intent to play college softball. Both Meehan and Tramonte have been members of the varsity softball team since 8th grade and have provided the backbone for the program over that span. Meehan will attend and play at Hofstra University. Attending a Division 1 program will surely be a great challenge for Meehan, but we know that her love for the game and her prowess as a student athlete will propel her to great success. Her abilities as a smooth fielding infielder with a rocket arm and an outstanding student leader in our high school will surely translate at the college level. Tramonte will be attending Queens College where she will be playing high level NCAA Division II Softball. Tramonte has been a standout catcher and power clean- up hitter for the Mustangs in addition to being an outstanding student leader and we know that she will excel at Queens College.

Both young ladies possess all that we hope to foster in young people. They are caring. Intelligent and dedicated team players. They provide a shining example for their teammates and future Mineola High School athletes. We look forward to seeing them out on the field this coming spring season.