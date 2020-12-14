Mineola High School Announces Valedictorian And Salutatorian

The Mineola School District congratulates Julia Perrino and Serena Koshy for being named Mineola High School’s Class of 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian respectively. The designations Perrino and Koshy received are based on their GPA through 11th grade.

Perrino is involved in many extracurricular activities including the Student Political Action and Debate Club, the Key Club, World Language Club and Science Bowl Club. She is also an active member of the marching band, jazz band and pep band. Most notably, Perrino was honored with an Excellence in Marching Band award and a Band Achievement award.

Perrino’s academic achievements have earned her various honors throughout her time at Mineola High School. She was named to the Junior National Honor Society, National Honor Society, Music Honor Society, and selected to participate in the Institute for Creative Problem Solving for Gifted and Talented Students. Most recently, Perrino received the Girl Scout Gold award for creating an online curriculum pertaining to civics for fifth through seventh grade students at Mineola Middle School. She also serves the school community as a representative for the Mineola Board of Education, providing insight into student issues and perspectives.

Salutatorian Serena Koshy is an active and accomplished member of the Mineola High School community. Koshy has played on the varsity soccer and basketball teams and is a member of the Athletes Helping Athletes club. Her accomplishments and involvement in the arts have been recognized with a variety of awards including the Orchestra Leadership award, Orchestra Outstanding Achievement award and Excellence in String Ensemble. During the years, Koshy has dedicated her time to volunteering at the Student Service Center as a peer tutor and leadership council vice president. This past summer, she was named an AP Scholar with Distinction for her high performance on the AP Exams.

The district congratulates Perrino and Koshy and wishes them the best of luck in the future.

—Submitted by Mineola High School