Mineola Carjacking Suspect Caught

On Dec. 9, the Third Squad of the Nassau County Police Department reported the details of a robbery that in occurred Mineola around 10:30 a.m.

According to detectives, a female victim, 62, was sitting in her blue 2019 Cadillac SUV in front of 250 Old Country Rd. when she was approached by a male demanding she exit the vehicle. As the victim exited her vehicle the subject entered her vehicle and fled westbound on Old Country Road. The suspect was described as a male white, wearing a hospital gown and blue scrub style pants. The investigation discovered the suspect matched the description of a male who had been released from 1490 Franklin Ave. at 10:20 a.m. after being arraigned. The suspect has been identified as Patrick Blaszkiewicz, 33, with no known address.

On Dec. 18, Blaszkiewicz was arrested for the carjacking incident. After the initial incident, the defendant was observed by Garden City Police Department operating the 2019 Cadillac SUV. Officers attempted to conduct a car stop and the defendant refused to comply. Blaszkiewicz was involved in a minor auto accident while fleeing the police.

Blaszkiewicz is charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, attempted assault upon a police officer, third-degree unlawful fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was arraigned on Dec. 18 in Mineola.

