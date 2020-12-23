Meadow Drive Students And Staff Help Those In Need

Students at Meadow Drive School in the Mineola Union Free School District are helping those in need this holiday season. The school is taking part in New York State Assemblyman Edward Ra’s Holiday Toy Drive. Students and staff are gathering toys to benefit the NYU Langone Child Life Program as well as the John Theissen Children’s Foundation. The goal of the toy drive is to brighten the holidays for Long Island children.

Not only is the school collecting toys, it also took part in a pajama drive earlier this month. The school collected new, unworn pajamas from community members to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities in New Hyde Park. Meadow Drive students and staff celebrated their contributions by wearing their own pajamas to school on Friday, Dec. 4.

Last month, Meadow Drive hosted a staff Skee-Ball tournament in the school gym. In order to play, staff members had to bring in canned goods to be donated to St. Aidan’s food pantry. The school was able to donate several boxes of food.

The district is #MineolaProud of its students and staff for their contributions to the community during this season.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District