Student Named In College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program

Congratulations to Mineola High School student Yesenia Hanif, who was invited to participate in the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program.

The program creates pathways to college for students from underrepresented communities and award academic honors and connects students to universities and scholarship opportunities around the country.

Students who take the Preliminary SAT, or PSAT, and identify as Hispanic American or Latinx are considered for the Hispanic Recognition Program. They must earn a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of their junior year to qualify, as well score in the top 2.5 percent of PSAT test takers in the country.

Mineola student Ana Victoria Serna was also recognized in this year’s program.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District