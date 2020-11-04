Presiding Officer Nicolello Holds Flu Shot Event In Mineola

With flu season coming, joined with a global pandemic this year, it is important now more than ever to make sure that you receive your flu shot. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello held a free flu shot event at the Mineola Community Center in Mineola. The event was in conjunction with NuHealth NUMC and was open to all Nassau County residents, as long as they made an appointment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot this season. Flu shots will drastically help protect residents from getting the flu and stop hospitals from having to handle both the flu and COVID-19 patients at the same time.

“This flu season, more than ever, the CDC is recommending everyone get a flu shot to help prevent getting the spread of the flu,” Nicolello said. “I was happy to see so many residents out taking proactive steps to stay healthy this flu season.”