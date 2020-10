Congratulations to Mineola High School students, Yesenia Hanif and Joshua Kessler, who were named Commended Students as a part of the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Hanif and Kessler’s selection places them in the top 50,000 of more than 1.5 million students who entered the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT, or PSAT.

The district congratulates Hanif and Kessler on their achievement and wishes them the best of luck as they complete their senior year.