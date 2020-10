Last week, the Nedelka family presented the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps (MVAC) with an American flag, which was flown over the U.S. Capitol in memory of MVAC past-president and charter member, Frank Nedelka. Frank was a member of MVAC for more than 40 years and was instrumental in getting MVAC off the ground. He passed away in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frank’s three sons presented the flag that was flown at the request of Rep. Kathleen Rice.