Mineola Senior Selected For Cisco Summer Externship

Mineola High School senior Jibin James was selected as one of 20 students in the tri-state area to participate in this year’s Cisco summer externship. The two-week program introduces high school juniors and seniors to STEM fields like networking, programming, cybersecurity, and to the history and culture of Cisco itself.

“I have learned about new career opportunities and how to work in a professional space,” James said.

Throughout the externship, students work on problem solving, shadow Cisco employees and participate in innovation challenges. James and his team won first place in the program’s IoT, or Information of Things Education Capstone Project with the creation of their potential company named, “CoLab.”