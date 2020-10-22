Mineola Resident Sets Fourth Guinness World Record For Charity

On Saturday, Oct. 10, Mineola resident Craig Pinto set his fourth Guinness World Record by making 149 field goals in one hour, exactly 10 years to the day of his very first world record, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2010.

In 2010, 2011, and 2018, respectively, he set Guinness World Record’s for “Most Field Goals in 12 Hours” (717), “Most Field Goals in 24 Hours” (1,000), and “Most Field Goals in One Minute” (11), with

all three events raising money for various charities and programs. He now adds the “Most Field Goals in One Hour” to that list.

Pinto’s parents, Louis and Rosa, are both graduates of Mineola High School, where his father also kicked for the Mustang’s legendary 1967 Rutgers Cup winning football team. The site of Craig’s record breaking event—Hampton Stadium Field—is the same field where his father once kicked field goals more than 50 years ago.

To get involved and support the Celiac Disease Foundation (CDF), visit CDF’s website, www.celiac.org/2020turkeytrot, where you can join Craig on “Team Pinto” to raise money for celiac disease research and awareness efforts or take part in this virtual event.