We Support Judge Fairgrieve

On September 15th in Mineola, we are having an election for Village Justice. This is the election which was to take place in March. However because of the coronavirus the election has been has been rescheduled. I’d like to talk about Judge Scott Fairgrieve. Scott would bring a new spirit to our justice bench. Judge Fairgrieve has served our village as a Deputy Mayor, Trustee and founder and participant in Mineola Mustang Run which donated funds to our hometown organizations for 25 years. He also been a board member of many organizations for example, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Mineola Historical Society and Mineola Chamber of Commerce, which has made our very great. He now servers in the Nassau County District Court as an elected Justice and has the experience as a private practice as a lawyer in Mineola.

Scott would bring to our bench something we need in Mineola, a Justice who would look at every case before him from a parking ticket to a zoning violation.

Judge Fairgrieve will be fair, with empathy and compassion, as only a man with his background can.

Vote for Judge Scott Fairgrieve on the Experience and Integrity Party Line on Tuesday Sept. 15th at Village Hallor by absentee ballot.

John P Colbert

I am writing to urge your support of Judge Scott Fairgrieve in the Mineola Village Election on Tuesday Sept. 15.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Scott for nearly 40 years. He’s a person of great experience and integrity. Scott served for many years as Trustee on the Mineola Village Board and served as Deputy Mayor when my mother Ann Galante was Mayor.

Scott is one of the hardest working, dedicated and community minded people I’ve ever seen. His boundless energy is incredible and he has given so much of his time to Mineola. Between the Mustang Run, the Kiwanis Club, the Mineola Historical Society, Knights of Columbus and so many other organizations and causes, Scott has made a lasting mark on our Village through his decades of community involvement. In recent years, he has served as a judge for the Moot Court at St. Aidan’s School and also visits high schools in the area to warn students of the dangers of drunk driving.

I’ve witnessed his integrity first hand–through his generosity towards charitable causes, his fine sense of ethics and his treatment of others. He is always the first to lend a hand when an individual in the community has a health issue or other personal crisis. He’s the kind of person who always does the right thing – even when no one is watching. And that’s the definition of integrity.

Scott’s 20 years of experience as a Nassau County District Court Judge give him a level of expertise that is rarely seen at the village level. He would be an outstanding, fair and firm Mineola Village Justice. In all his campaigns for District Court, Scott was endorsed by many of the local Nassau County court personnel and law enforcement organizations who interact with the judicial system every day. They recognized him as a fair, honest and hardworking judge.

I urge my fellow residents to join me in voting for Judge Scott Fairgrieve on Row C on Tuesday, September 15th between 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Mineola Community Center. Absentee ballots are available through Village Hall for anyone needing one.

Additionally, I urge my fellow Mineola residents to give their support to our two outstanding Village Trustees Paul Cusato and Paul Pereira who are running for re-election. These two fine gentlemen have dedicated many years of service to our community and deserve our support.

This will likely be a low turnout election so every vote makes a huge difference.

Joseph Galante