Village Board Brings Awareness To Pediatric Cancer

Mineola American Staff
Village of Mineola officials joined the family of Mary Ruchalski to raise awareness of pediatric cancers at a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 3, outside village hall.
The Mary Ruchalski Foundation donated gold lights to be displayed during the month of September, which is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month.

Mineola American Staff
