September is Library Card Sign-Up month—a time when the Mineola Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” library director Charles Sleefe said.

The Mineola Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.mineolalibrary.info.

This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-Up month honorary chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

