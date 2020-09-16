Mineola School District Welcomes Back Students

The Mineola Union Free School District welcomed back students for the 2020-2021 school year on Sept. 8. Students arrived at school buildings ready to get back inside the classroom for the first time since March. Other students kicked off the year remotely, ready to learn from home.

Whether students were learning in class or at home, they were excited to be back together. The district wishes all of its students much success for this school year.

—Submitted by the Mineola Union Free School District