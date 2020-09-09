Eagle Scout Beautifies Corpus Christi Church

My Eagle Scout project is “In Honor of Those that have Served” and is to beautify the Corpus Christi Religious Education, CYO and Youth Center.

On Sunday, Aug. 23 Father Malcolm blessed my Eagle Scout project: two trees, a rose bush and flowering plants, installing handrails at the main and west entrance, concrete work at the main entrance, painting an interior wall and installing a new banner and sign.

The trees are planted in honor of our men and women who sacrifice their lives for us every day and in memory of fallen first responders. A rose bush was planted in memory of Sr. Therese Ezelius, who served Corpus Christi Parish for many years.

The beautification encompassed months of work. In March, shrubs and a stump were removed to prepare for planting trees. The current sign and posts were removed. We placed new sign posts with concrete and an interior wall was scraped and painted. With the help of my grandfather, Alexandre DaSilva Sr., we were able to fix the brick wall and point the concrete at the main entrance. Earlier in the month, a handrail was installed at each entrance by Helmut Dill of Mineola Iron Works.

On Saturday, May 30, with the help of Tower Ladder 168 from the Mineola Fire Department, I worked with members of the department, Alex DaSilva Jr., Michael Montavano and Brendan Corrigan to place the banner above the windows of the west side of 120 Searing Ave.

After installing the banner, we secured the new Corpus Christi sign where the original sign stood. I worked with Alex DaSilva, Jr., Michael Montavano and Thomas Franz to complete that part of the project. We planted flowering annuals with a small group of Boy Scouts for the area by the main sign and in the garden for the Blessed Mother.

My grandfather, Alex DaSilva Sr. and I attached the plaques to the large river rocks for each tree and for the plaque to dedicate my Eagle Scout project. I am grateful for the generous support of the parishioners of Corpus Christi, my family, Troop 45 and the Mineola Fire Department. A sincere thank you for all your help.

—Submitted by Domingos DaSilva