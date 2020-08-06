Serious Car Accident In Mineola Leads To Serious Injuries

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a serious auto accident that occurred on Wednesday, August 5 at 6:06 pm in Mineola.

According to detectives, while traveling east on Old Country Road near Wisteria Avenue, a 29 year old female operator, driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra, was in a head on collision with a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude traveling west, operated by a 28 year old female. A Chevrolet Equinox, operated by a 41 year old male, also traveling west with three female occupants, ages, 35, 6 and 3 was then struck as a result of this collision.

The 29 year old female and passenger, her 2-year-old son, both suffered extensive traumatic injuries and were transported to an area hospital. The 28 year old female and the 41 year old male both suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into this accident continues.