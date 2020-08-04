Mineola Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

On June 20, long-time Mineola resident Caroline Zgutowicz celebrated her 100th birthday. Born in Syosset, Mrs. Zgutowicz moved to Mineola after marrying in 1941. She and her husband Henry, managed the family food store, the Boulevard Market, located on the corner of Mineola Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue. Caroline and Henry raised four children: Gary, Stefan, Carolyn and Sandra. Caroline now has eight grandchildren, 15-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The birthday celebration could not take place because of the current health crisis, but she attended small parties in Mineola and Long Beach Island, NJ. Caroline is loved by her family.