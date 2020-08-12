Mineola Man Indicted For Animal Cruelty After Dead Kittens Found

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas announced that a Mineola man was arraigned on a grand jury indictment for allegedly mutilating four kittens and throwing their bodies in a garbage chute.

Justin Visconti, 38, was arraigned before Judge Howard Sturim and charged with four counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (an E felony) and four counts of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (an A misdemeanor). The defendant was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Sept. 2. If convicted of the top count, the defendant faces a maximum of two years in jail.

“This defendant is accused of repeatedly beating helpless kittens and throwing their mutilated bodies down a garbage chute,” DA Singas said. “In addition to this indictment, the defendant was recently rearrested for allegedly possessing yet another cat, in violation of a court order. Repeatedly beating defenseless animals is shocking to the conscience and my office is committed to holding this defendant accountable for his alleged actions.”

DA Singas said that on Nov. 25, 2019, employees of an apartment building located on Lincoln Avenue in Mineola, found three dead and mutilated kittens with a pillowcase inside a garbage bag in the building’s garbage chute.

After Nassau County Police officers, detectives, and NCDA Investigators arrived on the scene, a fourth kitten was found inside a box allegedly addressed to the defendant.

Upon examination, veterinarians at the Town of North Hempstead Animal Shelter and Cornell University’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center observed extensive blunt force trauma injuries covering the dead kittens’ bodies. The defendant was arrested by NCPD Detectives on Nov. 26, 2019.

Additionally, the defendant was re-arrested on Aug. 6, 2020, and charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (an A misdemeanor) for allegedly being in possession of a cat, which is in violation of a court order under the case mentioned above. The defendant was issued a desk appearance ticket and is due back in court on that case on Sept. 10.