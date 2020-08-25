Mineola Library To Expand Homebound Service

While the Mineola Library has reopened and is also offering curbside service, the library realizes there are still residents who may not wish to venture out just yet due to COVID precautions and regulations.

The Mineola Library has for years offered a homebound service, but this has been limited to those who are unable to leave their house and come to the library. But now, for a limited time, the library will be offering this service to any residents who are not yet ready to venture out during this pandemic.

The library encourages everyone to come to the library or arrange for a curbside pickup, but for those unable to do so, it suggested following these procedures to arrange a home delivery:

• Reserve materials as usual through alisweb.org. When your materials have arrived and we call or email you, please let the library know that you would like the option of getting your materials delivered. OR:

• Call 516-746-8488, ex. 301, or email midirector@nassaulibrary.org. Provide a list of the titles, authors, and/or subjects you are interested in. Also provide your name, address and library card number.

The library will not be able to respond to inquiries made via Facebook, Instagram or direct/instant message at this time.

This service is limited to active Mineola Library card holders. If your card has expired, please contact the library by phone or email and it will renew the card for you.

Deliveries will be made within two to three business days after the library staff has the materials in hand.

—Submitted by the Mineola Memorial Library