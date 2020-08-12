Brooklyn Man Arrested Wth Stolen Property In Mineola

The Third Squad reported the arrest of a Brooklyn man for criminal possession of stolen property that occurred on July 31, at 4:10 a.m. in Mineola.

Detectives stated that police were dispatched for a call of suspicious males attempting to break into cars parked in front of residences on Beebe Road. Upon arrival, police found defendant Kevin Rosales, 19, and conducted an investigation. Subsequent to the investigation it was discovered that Rosales was in possession of car keys to a nearby parked 2019 Nissan Armada that had been reported stolen several days earlier. Rosales was placed under arrest without incident.

Rosales is charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned on Aug. 1 in Mineola.

Detectives request anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of theft or other crimes by Rosales to call Third Squad detectives at 516-573-6353 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.