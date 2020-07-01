Mineola High School Graduate Receives Music Scholarship

The board of the Music Academy Foundation recently announced the 2020 recipient of the Robert E. Bowen III Memorial Scholarship, Austin J. Velez.

Velez is a graduate of Mineola High School pursuing a career in music education this fall at the University of Delaware. He was an active member of many music organizations while in high school, including the A Cappella Club, Marching Band, Jazz Ensemble, Mixed Choir, ACDA High School Honor Choir, Pep Band, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and a regular participant in school musicals, usually as a leading role. Velez is a vocalist as well as a trumpet player and section leader in Mineola’s competitive marching band. While being an integral part of Mineola’s music programs, Velez maintained honor roll grades for every marking period of his high school career.

Velez also received a check for $500.