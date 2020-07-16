July Proves To Be Busy For Mineola Third Track Project

This month has proven to be a busy one for the Village of Mineola in terms of the third track project that is currently happening downtown despite the pandemic. A project that is almost completed, which most residents will be relieved of, is the Harrison Avenue parking garage. 3TC, who is the design build contractors for the third track project, said that throughout July crews will be installing the elevators and HVAC systems in the parking garage, which has a completion date for October of this year.

The new parking garage will be available to village residents and to people who shop downtown or visit patients at NYU Winthrop Hospital. The garage will represent a net increase of 446 parking spaces serving the Mineola station.

The Mineola Station enhancement project has officially begun as well. Throughout July, demolition of the existing station platforms and south station building will continue. Support of excavation is also being installed in the area to support the construction where heavy machinery is used including power moles, pile drivers, excavators, bucket trucks and more. Due to this heavy machinery, 3TC said that it will continue to monitor noise, dust and vibration to minimize any disruptions that might impede the village.

Improvements to the Mineola train station include platform removal and replacement to accommodate 12-car trains, a refurbished station building on the north side of the westbound platform, demolition of the south-side waiting room, platform canopies, new platform furnishings including standing/leaning benches, shelters and signage, CCTV security cameras to improve safety, Wi-Fi and USB charging stations, and digital information displays.

Additionally, the existing pedestrian overpass near the Mineola train station building will be replaced and a new pedestrian overpass, including two elevators, will be built in conjunction with the closure of Main Street. The current overpass with elevators will also be maintained. New bike racks and art will also be installed.

The Willis Avenue grade crossing is still in the process of being eliminated while prep work continues in the area. Willis Avenue, between 2nd Street and Old Country Road, is currently closed to southbound traffic for utility relocation. Access to the western portion of 3rd Street, between Willis Avenue and Main Street, is closed. This portion of 3rd Street will be accessible to two-way local traffic from Main Street for the duration of this work while Front Street, between Willis Avenue and Main Street, is only accessible from the northbound lane on Willis Avenue.

For more information about the MTA’s third track project regarding Mineola or other local areas, visit www.amodernli.com.