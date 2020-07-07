Class Of 2020 Celebrate Senior Week

Although a formal graduation ceremony has currently been postponed until Aug. 8, the Mineola Union Free School District has been doing all it can to honor this year’s graduating class in nontraditional ways.

The week of June 8 marked Senior Week and held many fun virtual and socially distanced events for students and their families to commemorate their final weeks at the high school. In addition, the district held a drive-through graduation for seniors, where they could drive up to the school building at designated times, receive their diploma from Superintendent of Schools Michael Nagler and take a picture in front of the mustang with Principal Whittney Smith.

Along the drive-through, families were encouraged to jump out and take pictures along several designated photo areas which provided photo opportunities, and a staff member to snap for them.