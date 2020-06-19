Mineola Library Remembers Longtime Trustee

Library also launches curbside pickup during reopening

Members of the community came together on June 2 to remember Mineola resident and Mineola Library trustee Walter Hobbs who recently passed away. Hobbs was a trustee for the library for more than 20 years. Director of the Mineola Library, Charles Sleefe, and Mayor Scott Strauss arranged to have a tribute car procession drive past his Garfield Avenue home in honor of him.

“Walter was an extremely dedicated library trustee and member of the community,” Sleefe said. “He was an active patron and was in the library just about daily. He always had great things to say about our library and our staff. He presented some local history programs here. He was a great patron of the arts and was happy to see us using our downstairs vestibule space as an art gallery. In fact, the art gallery is named in honor of Walter and Joan Hobbs. He was an outstanding citizen and will be greatly missed.”

Now that things are slowly starting to reopen, the Mineola Library has initiated curbside pick from Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Residents can call the library at 516-746-8488 for the pickup.

“They can also request items by email at midirector@nassaulibrary.org,” Sleefe explained. “They can also place holds themselves by going on alisweb.org. Once we locate the materials, we will call the resident and arrange a curbside pickup time. The items to be picked up are limited to the materials we have in the building at this time. We can not get materials sent from other libraries. Those requesting materials need to have a current Mineola library card. We cannot produce new cards at this time. Residents can also return items at the time of pickup. They can also return items in our drop boxes which are open 24/7. No fines will be charged on materials that were out since we closed in March.”

The curbside pickup service will be in effect until the library is cleared to open to the public again.