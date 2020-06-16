Athlete Of The Week: Ericson Velasquez

The Mineola Athletic program congratulates Ericson Velasquez. Velasquez has been one of the hardest working athletes to come through the Mineola Athletic program. He is a self-motivated and focused individual who values his teams’ accomplishments and the relationships that he has built with his teammates. As a five year member of the wrestling program, Velasquez found success as he set his sights on lofty goals this year. Velasquez placed second in the 195 weight class in Nassau and qualified for the New York State Wrestling Tournament where he placed eighth overall in the state.

Velasquez was an All-Conference football player this year for the Mustangs. After two years playing the game, he excelled as a defensive player. Velasquez will be attending Hofstra University in the fall where he has also committed to wrestling as part of Hofstra’s Division 1 wrestling program. We are sure that he will be as dedicated as a member of the Hofstra Pride as he was a Mustang.