The Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Mineola will hold

a Work Session on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Village Hall, 155 Washington Ave.,

AGENDA

WORK SESSION (6:30 PM)

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the meeting will be closed to the public, but will be televised.

The Village of Mineola does not discriminate on the basis of handicapped status in administration or access to or employment in its projects and activities.