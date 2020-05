Thank your garbage man.

Four times a week, we put our discarded items out to the curb. It is taken away and we are set free. Think about the entire process. Did you securely bag your trash, clean the plastics of food particles, check if plastics are recyclable or only clean paper is recyclable?

As one can see, there is more to “putting out trash.” Now hopefully before complaining about the Mineola garbage men, think: Did I do my part in the garbage collection?

—Barbara J. Walsh