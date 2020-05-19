Mineola’s Music Department Does It Again

For the 12th consecutive year, the Mineola Union Free School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. The Best Communities Music Education designation is awarded to districts that serve as a model for other districts and demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Mineola is one of only 754 school districts in the nation selected for the 2020 honor.