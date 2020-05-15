Feeding Others, Virtually

With a potential food shortage crisis on our hands, it is important now more than ever to help feed those who are hungry or people who can’t afford to put food on the table for their families. A lot of local food banks and pantries have been come together to further their goal of feeding everyone who comes to them for help, even virtually.

Presiding Officer of the County Legislature Richard Nicolello has joined with Long Island Cares—The Harry Chapin Food Bank to host a virtual food drive in response to increased demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The drive allows residents to shop for food items and supplies on the Long Island Cares website, and have them delivered to Long Island Cares to distribute to those in need. All items are shipped directly to Long Island Cares and are then delivered. At the time of purchase, users who shop online will be emailed a tax receipt.

“I know that many residents are wary of spending extra time in grocery stores or interacting with others because of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Nicolello said in a statement. “An unprecedented amount of Long Island families are now turning to local food banks because of the additional financial burdens the virus has brought to Nassau County. This virtual food drive is a great way to help those in need, by donating from the comfort of your own home.”

You can visit the virtual food drive by visiting www.yougivegoods.com/nclegislators. Once on the website, county residents can click “shop now” to buy items that Long Island Cares can then deliver those in need.

“We are thrilled with how the Long Island Cares team has taken our platform and leveraged it to help fill their shelves by enlisting the support of their community, including the Nassau County Legislature,” president of YouGiveGoods Lisa Tomasi said. “The legislature’s YouGiveGoods giving event enables them to reach out to colleagues and supporters to purchase needed food and supplies online and has already raised more than 3,300 pounds of food for Long Island Cares. We are proud to partner with Long Island Cares and the Nassau County Legislature in their efforts to support their most vulnerable neighbors during this difficult time.”

This virtual food bank comes off the heels of an emergency vote that was held by the county legislature to approve financial assistance from the federal government to help with COVID-19 related programs. Under the federal CARES Act, the county will receive $12.7 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide funding for food banks, health services, employment training, homeless prevention and other programs that are seeing an increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The legislature approved by emergency vote to accept more than 12 million dollars from the federal government to bolster critical county services,” Nicolello said. “Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, the legislature has continued to work to ensure that all emergency measures are in place. We will continue to do all we can to secure the resources needed so that our county continues to provide our residents the services they need in this difficult time.”