County Seat Kiwanis and Nassau Sports Physical Therapy Host Meeting On COVID-19

On Thursday, May 14, at 7 p.m. Dr. Eileen Gallagher will give an overview of the COVID-19 virus crisis on Long Island followed by an opportunity to have questions answered by Dr. Gallagher who has worked on the frontlines treating the virus.

Anyone interested in attending the event can tune into the Facebook Live press conference with Dr. Gallagher, which will be streamed from the Nassau Sports Physical Therapy’s Facebook Page. There will be an event page on the Nassau Sports Physical Therapy Facebook page, which one can like and send news of the event to others on Facebook.

This event is co-sponsored by the County Seat Kiwanis and Board Certified Physical Therapist Michael Gallagher of Nassau Sports Physical Therapy. Anyone interested in the County Seat Kiwanis or obtaining more information on this event can email the County Seat Kiwanis to the attention of Linda Fairgrieve at lfairgri@optonline.net. Alternatively, one can call Michael Gallagher at 516-747-5050 for more information on the event.

The County Seat Kiwanis Club is a charitable organization whose emphasis is on causes that benefit children and many local organizations and persons that need assistance.

Eileen Gallagher, M.D. grew up on Long Island graduating from Valley Stream Central High School. She graduated summa cum laude from Adelphi University with a B.S. in the dual majors of biology and chemistry with honors in humanities. She attended medical school at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Dr. Gallagher completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Winthrop University Hospital.

Dr. Gallagher began in private practice at West Carver Medical Associates in Huntington in 1996 and continues to practice there. She has been on staff at Northwell Huntington Hospital since 1996. Dr. Gallagher and her husband Michael Gallagher reside in Cold Spring Harbor where they are raising their five children.