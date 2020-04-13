    Stabbing At Mineola House Party, Man Arrested

    By
    Mineola American Staff
    -
    0
    401

    According to Nassau County Police Department’s Third Squad detectives, a Glen Cove man was arrested for an incident that occurred on Easter Sunday at 3:45 a.m. in Mineola.

    According to detectives, Marcos Bonilla Galvez, 26, while at a house party at a Washington Avenue home, became involved in a verbal argument with the victim, a 23 year old male. The argument escalated, Galvez withdrew a knife and stabbed the victim in both arms. Galvez then fled the scene. 911 was contacted and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

    A subsequent investigation led detectives to Galvez where he was placed under arrest at his home.

    Galvez was charged with first-degree assault and was arraigned in First District Court on Monday, April 13.

    SHARE
    Previous articleCounty’s Public Libraries Offer Digital Library Card
    Mineola American Staff
    Since 1952, Mineola American has loyally served the Village of Mineola, Albertson, East Williston and Williston Park with local news, sports and community events. This award-winning weekly is the “must-read” here in the County Seat.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    Leave a Reply