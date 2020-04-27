Mineola High School Seniors Commit To College

The Mineola Athletic Program congratulates Jimmy Tighe as he has committed to continue his academic and baseball career at SUNY Maritime College. As a smooth fielding shortstop, Tighe was prepared to have a senior year that would springboard him into the college level. As a three year starter and captain, he anchored the infield and worked hard throughout the summer and fall, and actually committed to Maritime very early in the school year. Little would we know that committing before this specific season could be so important. Even though Tighe’s senior season was unfortunately cancelled there are still great baseball aspirations ahead, both team and individual. Tighe leads the team by action and example as he carries himself in a responsible and diligent manner and always puts the team first. His initiative and passion for the sport help others lock in and focus on their job as critical members of the team. We are proud of his accomplishments and wish him continued academic and athletic success at Maritime!

The Mineola Athletic Department also congratulates Andrew Lewis on his decision to continue his acdemic and playing career at Farmingdale State College. Lewis will be attending and entering into the Farmingdale program as a pitcher. As a member of the Mineola Mustangs baseball program, Lewis has been a hard worker and valuable teammate. As a pitcher in the program logging valuable innings as a junior, he led the team in wins and was ready for his time to shine as a senior in our program. Lewis possesses a strong arm and his location with his secondary pitches has improved with his hard work. His preparation and commitment to the sport of baseball throughout his years of youth play have enabled him to enter into collegiate level play. The unfortunate course that the coronavirus pandemic set forth cancelled Lewis’ senior year aspirations on the diamond, but knowing that there is much more baseball to come leaves room for excitement and anticipation. We are proud of his accomplishments and wish him continued success this year and into his college experience Farmingdale State.