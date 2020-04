While taking my usual daily walk around Mineola past NYU Winthrop Hospital, I see this parked car that speaks to love found in our shared humanity. Written on the rear windshield was “ICU NURSE WA to NYC.”

Let’s pray for and thank health care professionals who immediately come where the need is greatest. I also saw handwritten thank you notes tucked under the windshield wipers! God bless them all!

Marilyn Heath Yasus, Mineola resident