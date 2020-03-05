Long Island Man Is Being Treated At NYU Winthrop For Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has officially struck Nassau County. A 42-year-old man from Nassau County, presumably from Uniondale, is currently being treated at the hospital.

“NYU Winthrop Hospital is currently treating a patient for coronavirus,” said a hospital spokesperson when the Mineola American reached out for comment. “The patient is currently in isolation, in an area of the hospital where protective measures help ensure the safety of staff and other patients. After discharge from the hospital, he will be advised to self-quarantine for the period of time recommended under CDC guidelines. The patient met the most recent CDC recommendations for testing, which were just implemented. NYU Langone Health has been preparing since the first case was announced in China. In addition, we are working with the state and county Departments of Health to identify anyone else who may have been exposed to this patient. We also remain committed to ensure the health and well-being of our staff, patients, and visitors. Out of an abundance of caution, and if necessary, we may ask particular staff members to self-quarantine for the recommended period of time. We also will monitor them regularly, even as they remain asymptomatic, following all standard infection control guidelines.”