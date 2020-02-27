Village’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is Sunday

The 70th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Village of Mineola will be held on Sunday, March 1, which will step off at 1 p.m.

The parade will begin at the County Court House on Old Country Road in Garden City where marchers will proceed to Mineola Boulevard when the parade will turn north into the village. The parade route will continue onto Jericho Turnpike, where the parade’s reviewing stand will be near the firehouse. The parade will conclude at the Irish American Society Center on Willis Avenue.

An Irish celebration will be held at the center, which is open to the public, right after the parade at 2 p.m. Live music will be provided by Mike Clarke and Donny Golden School Dancers, along with food and drinks.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Mike Byrne, who will be accompanied by his aides—Mary Cassidy, Niall Mulligan, Maureen O’Neill-Reagan and Frank Nolan.

Last year, the village board as well as the Mineola Chamber of Commerce, the Mineola High School Mustang Marching Band, Boy Scout Troop 45, the Mineola Fire Department, the Mineola Junior Firefighters, the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps and many other local organizations, schools and Scout troops marched in the parade and are expected to participate once again this year.

For more information on the parade, contact the Irish American Society at 516-746-9392.