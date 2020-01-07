Mineola Library Suffers Flood Damage

During a fierce rainstorm on the morning of Dec. 14, the Mineola Memorial Library suffered a flood that has put its community room out of commission for the time being, canceling a lot of events that were scheduled to be held in that room.

“The village contracted to have all of the carpets and the lower parts of the walls removed,” library director Charles Sleefe said. “All were removed by that same evening. An insurance claim was filed and I am happy to say that the restoration work began on Jan. 2. We expect the room to be available for programs sometime in mid-January. We thank our patrons for their patience during this time.”

Sleefe said he will update patrons when they have the exact date on when the community room will be fully reopened.

The Mineola Memorial Library is located at 195 Marcellus Rd. in Mineola.