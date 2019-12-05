Village’s Tree Lighting To Be Held Tomorrow

The Village of Mineola Board of Trustees recently held a public meeting, where they gave residents an update of what’s been happening around town.

“Friday, Dec. 6 will be our annual tree lighting ceremony, where we will light the Christmas tree across the street on Jericho Turnpike,” said Mayor Scott Strauss. “We will then go into the community center for a visit with Santa. We will light the tree at around 6:45 p.m.”

Strauss also reminded residents about snow removal.

“Whenever there are two or more inches of snow forecasted, you need to move your cars off the streets where it’s clear,” he said. “This will help us with our removal operations. We will be issuing summonses to those who don’t move their vehicles. It’s not about revenue, but compliance.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira recently attended the 29th anniversary of the Long Island Portuguese Lions Club at the Mineola Portuguese Center to recognize some of the deserving recipients of special awards that were given out.

“Congratulations to the outgoing president Ana Maria Miranda for the two years that she’s held that post,” Pereira said.

The Mineola Fire Department’s Operation Santa program officially begins after the village’s tree lighting. Santa will begin making his rounds with the assistance of the firefighters and junior firefighters from Dec. 11 to Dec. 23. Santa begins his stops at 7 p.m. To have Santa stop at your home in Mineola, call ex-chief Gary Mazur at 516-746-6881. Remember to call early as the schedule for Santa fills up fast.

“There’s a Toys For Tots collection box [at the library],” trustee Paul Cusato said about the village’s charitable donations. “The last day for donations will be Dec. 12.”

Trustee George Durham gave tips to residents about how they can stay safe online.

“They talked about emails and how you shouldn’t open emails from people you don’t know,” Durham said. “Most of the viruses and ransomeware are coming through emails these days. Make sure that all your passwords are strong and to not use the same password on each account and make sure that your antivirus and malware programs are up to date.”

Trustee Dennis Walsh told residents that on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Chaminade High School the Nassau Symphony Pops will be having a free concert at 3 p.m.

Walsh also informed residents that the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mineola will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020.