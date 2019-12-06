Village Officials And Mill Creek Residential Celebrate Opening Of Modera Metro Mineola

The Village of Mineola is currently undergoing a transformative period with the Village Green project still in development, the upcoming third track project and other projects. One of the newest additions to downtown Mineola is the Modera Metro Mineola, which held a ceremonious ribbon cutting last week.

Mill Creek Residential, a leading multi-family investor and operator specializing in premier apartment home communities across the U.S., are the ones responsible for the creation of Modera Metro Mineola—its newest development in Nassau. The community celebrated its official grand opening with the village board, Mill Creek Residential executives and leaders from the Long Island business community.

With Modera Metro Mineola, Mill Creek remains a leading contributor toward the resurgence of Mineola as a transit-oriented, live-work destination. The new apartment community is addressing the ever-growing need for attractive, upscale residences to serve working professionals and empty nesters on Long Island. The 192-apartment home community is situated in downtown Mineola located at 119 Searing Ave., is just a short walk from the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) station, as well as local retail, dining and entertainment locations.

The well-appointed residences at Modera Metro Mineola will include a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, with rents starting at $2,295 for studios and ranging up to $3,875 for the largest two-bedroom homes. Each apartment will feature curated interiors with a minimum of nine-foot ceilings, wood-plank style flooring throughout the living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom 42-inch soft-close cabinets, tile backsplash and moveable islands, while bathrooms feature quartz countertops and soaking tubs with tile surrounds.

“Mineola launched a significant effort to transform the village and its downtown years ago, taking advantage of its substantial workforce and convenient transit to become a true live-work-play destination,” said Mayor Scott Strauss. “Mill Creek has played an integral part in driving new residents to the village in the middle of all Mineola has to offer—with proximity to numerous offices, government buildings, restaurants, shops and cultural offerings. With a shared vision on lifestyle and development, Mill Creek has proven to be a great partner in continuing to shape the future of the Village of Mineola.”

Most homes at Modera Metro Mineola offer a walk-in closet, and several also feature a balcony with courtyard views. Select premium apartments offer upgraded fixtures and kitchen appliances, white high-gloss cabinets, upgraded tile backsplashes in the kitchen, lofts, fireplaces, and accent tile in bathrooms. All homes are equipped with key fob entry technology.

In addition to its proximity to the Mineola station, Modera Metro Mineola is centered near NYU Winthrop Hospital, along with numerous office buildings and several Nassau County government facilities.

As the Nassau County seat, downtown Mineola is home to a number of commercial and cultural offerings for residents.

“Mill Creek identified a need to provide well-appointed housing to serve Nassau County’s robust workforce, who are looking for a unique living experience in a diverse, walkable destination,’’ said Russell Tepper, senior managing director of Mill Creek’s Northeast division. “Modera Metro Mineola provides residents with ease of commuting to New York City, in a desirable suburban setting where they don’t need to sacrifice urban amenities such as walkability to shops and restaurants.”

Modera Metro Mineola is poised to attract customers throughout Long Island, as well as those in New York City who are looking for modern apartment homes in a more relaxed setting.

To learn more or to schedule a tour, visit www.moderametromineola.com.