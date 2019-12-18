Village Celebrates Annual Tree Lighting

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Village of Mineola gathered across the street from village hall to light the village’s Christmas tree—an exciting and annual tradition that village residents look forward to every year.

Students from Chaminade High School provided joyous holiday music by playing songs such as “The Little Drummer Boy” while members of Girl Scout Troop 1875 sang songs such as “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Once the Christmas tree was lit with the flick of a switch, Santa Claus came to town escorted in on one of the village’s firetrucks down Jericho Turnpike. The festivities continued inside the village’s community center with food and drinks where children also had the opportunity to take photos with Santa, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman.

The Mineola Fire Department’s Operation Santa program officially began after the village’s tree lighting ceremony. Santa will begin making his rounds with the assistance of the firefighters and junior firefighters from now to Dec. 23. Santa begins his stops at 7 p.m. To have Santa stop at your home in Mineola, call ex-chief Gary Mazur at 516-746-6881. Remember to call early as the schedule for Santa fills up fast.