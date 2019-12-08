Firefighters Battle Four-Alarm Fire At Bagel Express In Williston Park

Mineola Volunteer Fire Department Tower Ladder 168 and Heavy Rescue 1610 responded to a four-alarm that fire broke out at Bagel Express this morning, Sunday, Dec. 8, located on Hillside Ave in Williston Park. Additional fire departments responded, including Williston Park Fire Department.

The fire also raged through Eye Level tutoring center next door to Bagel Express.

Update Dec. 9: The East Williston Fire Department reports that it dispatched engine 814 to the scene at 6:15 a.m. and, upon request, fed Williston Park tower ladder 862 with a 5-inch supply line of water due to the heavy volume of fire inside the building.

“The intensity of the fire caused members to retreat from the building and eventually the roof to collapse,” an East Williston Fire Department Facebook post states. “Members continued to fight the fire from the exterior but we [were] able to contain the fire to the bagel store and the adjacent learning center and prevented it from spreading to the attached funeral home and another building.”

One minor injury was reported.

Also assisting the Williston Park Fire Department (WPFD) at the scene was the Albertson Fire Company, the Great Neck Vigilant Fire Company, the Manhasset Lakeville Fire Department, the Floral Park Fire Department, the Garden City Park Fire Department, the Mineola Fire Department, the New Hyde Park Fire Department, the Westbury Fire Department, Nassau County Fire Communications, Nassau County Fire Marshall’s Office, Nassau County Police Department, Nassau County O.E.M. and the Red Cross. Units from the Carle Place, Garden City and Franklin Square Fire Departments stood by at WPFD Headquarters to cover any additional calls.

The operation lasted approximately six hours and was under the supervision of Williston Park Chief of Department John Perro.