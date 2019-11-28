Taste And Style Proves To Be Another Success

The Mineola Chamber of Commerce hosted another successful Taste and Style event at the Jericho Terrace last week. The biennial event, which attracts hundreds of people for an evening of style and dining, is exclusive to Mineola by catering to local Mineola restaurants and shops. Besides all of the good eating that was done, attendees were also treated to a fashion show with models donning clothing from stores based in Mineola.

“It was a great night,” Mineola Chamber of Commerce president Joel Harris said. “It was a wonderful evening. We had our restaurants, our music and the honorees, which were the Mineola Auxiliary Police Department. It went really nicely. We are so thankful to everybody who participated.”

According to Harris, 13 restaurants including Jericho Terrace provided food while clothing for the models was supplied by Tsontos Furs, Designing Dreams and more.

“I would like to thank the chamber of commerce for hosting another spectacular event,” said Mayor Scott Strauss. “There was plenty of food from local restaurants and a great fashion show featuring clothes from our local stores. It was absolutely a fun night. I would also like to extend a thank you to all the stores and restaurants that participated. Folks, please do what you can to shop locally. Please support our businesses. You can find almost anything you need right here in Mineola.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira also thanked the chamber of commerce for throwing another great event.

“It was great to see some new restaurants participating this year and hopefully this will continue to be a staple of our community as we celebrate our local businesses. Especially now that we’re coming up on the holidays, we hope that whenever possible you support our local businesses.”

Returning once again this year to Taste and Style was Mineola native and morning traffic reporter, Lauren Scala from NBC 4 New York, who was the emcee for the evening.

“Mineola is a special place and will always be home,” Scala said. “Coming back to serve as emcee of Taste and Style for a third time truly feels like walking into a room full of family. It’s always a fantastic evening showcasing Mineola’s finest food and fashion.”

This year’s honorees were the members of the Mineola Auxiliary Police Department. The village’s auxiliary police department, which was founded in 1941, is Unit 214 of the Nassau County Auxiliary Police Department.

“We are so moved and so deeply appreciative that the Mineola Chamber of Commerce chose the Mineola Auxiliary Police Department as it’s special honoree at the Taste and Style benefit dinner and fashion show at Jericho Terrace,” Chief Inspector Michael T. Spae of the Mineola Auxiliary Police Department said. “This special recognition further strengthens our well established, deep commitment to our beloved village. For nearly 80 years, the Mineola Auxiliary Police Department has served our citizens with great pride and there too to help our county neighbors whenever the need arises. A very sincere thank you is extended to the chamber, the chamber members and our village, town and county officials for their most kind and gracious acknowledgements of our work.”

“I consider it my personal privilege to serve and protect the Village of Mineola, its residents and businesses, for more than 25 years,” Regis Gallet of the MAPD said. “And I am proud to be a member of the Mineola Auxiliary Police Department. As the sergeant and field training officer, I can state with confidence that I consider our unit to be among the finest in the State of New York. And for our unit to be recognized by the chamber of commerce at the Taste and Style of Mineola is truly an honor. I know I speak on behalf of all of our members when I say that it the recognition is truly appreciated.”

A portion of the proceeds that is raised will go to all local Mineola organizations including the Friends of the Mineola Library, the Mineola Athletic Association, the Mineola Auxiliary Police, the Mineola Fire Department, the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Mineola VFW and the Mineola American Legion.

Taste and Style’s platinum sponsors were Hanover Bank, Lalezarian Properties, NYU Winthrop Hospital and Third St. Associates.

The chamber’s next and final event of the year is its annual holiday party on Dec. 17 at Piccola Bussola, which is open to the public.

“We encourage our members to come and have people invite their office staff,” Harris said. “It’s a wonderful evening.”