New Bowling Alley Opens In Mineola

Formerly known as AMF Sheridan Lanes, Bowlero Mineola is the newest bowling alley in the Village of Mineola.

Bowlero Mineola was acquired along with 270 other AMF locations in 2014 by Bowlero Corp (formerly known as Bowlmor AMF at the time of the acquisition). Operating under the same parent company, Bowlero Corp saw a lot of potential in renovating and rebranding the traditional bowling center to an entertainment bowling center to offer an out of home physical experience to a wide audience. Bowlero is truly a one-stop entertainment destination that appeals to all demographics and is perfect for anyone looking to bowl competitively, bowl for fun and to even just hang out with friends and family. Bowlero Mineola is the third Bowlero location on Long Island and joins sister centers in Sayville and Commack.

People can expect the unexpected when it comes to Bowlero since it is not your average bowling alley. Bowlero is the bowling, dining, nightlife experience that’s packed with entertainment. From blacklight bowling and interactive arcade games, to a lounge and bar area complete with signature cocktails, and a full service menu with delicious food, Bowlero has it all.

Beyond bowling, the new Bowlero also includes a state-of-the-art arcade with 40 captivating games like World’s Largest Pac-Man, Mario Kart GP DX, and The Giant Crane, plus old-school favorites such as air hockey, beer pong, a photo booth and more.

Foodies will rejoice over the brand’s nationally recognized lineup of epic eats and original drinks, such as the signature XXL Pretzel, two-foot-long Mega Dog, and 100 plus ounce cocktails like the Dunk Tank and the Mega Mule. Thirsty patrons will flock to Bowlero’s sports bar for a wide selection of cocktails, wine and craft beer.

Bowlero Mineola is also the perfect setting for date night, family night, birthday parties and corporate events. Bowlero Mineola also houses leagues and social clubs that let bowlers of all levels show off their skills and have fun. The center also features an in-house pro shop stocked with a wide variety of equipment—from the latest bowling balls and shoes, to bags and accessories.

Bowlero Mineola, which is located at 199 E. Jericho Tpke., is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to midnight, Fridays from 10 to 1 a.m., Saturdays from 11 to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to midnight.

For lane availability, reservations or to plan a corporate event, call 516-741-3444. For more information on Bowlero Mineola, visit www.bowlero.com.