Village Board Talks About Busy Month

The Village of Mineola Board of Trustees held a public meeting recently and discussed what is on the village’s agenda for the month.

“This month is National Breast Cancer Awareness month,” said Mayor Scott Strauss. “Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women. Getting mammograms regularly will lower the risk of dying. I encourage all women to speak with their physicians about getting tested.”

Strauss commented that the chamber of commerce’s street fair went well and that it was well attended. Since the holidays are quickly approaching, Strauss urged residents to support the village’s local businesses who rely on residents for their success.

“I want to congratulate Linda Guggino on her retirement,” said Strauss. “Linda has been on staff at the library for the past 47 years. That’s an incredible run by an incredible person. Linda, we thank you for your service and we wish you nothing, but the very best as you go onto your next chapter of your life. Congratulations to [village clerk] Joe Scalero, who was sworn in two weeks ago as president of the New York State Association of City and Village Clerks. It’s a great honor to have you and Mr. Rini, who president of another great organization of the America Association of DPW.”

Strauss also took a moment to thank the Mineola Auxiliary Police for all that they do within the village.

“They’re constantly behind the scenes and play a critical role in almost everything that we do here,” explained Strauss. “They watch over us at every outdoor concert or event, they coordinate all of our parades and keeps parade marchers and participants safe from harm, after the homecoming parades they stay at the football games to make sure that everyone has a great time and they handle the rerouting of traffic for our street fairs. Those are just some of the things that we see. Most of what we don’t see is when they’re at the many meetings planning for this events. They’re out days in advance putting up signs of vital information and they arrive long before the events start and are the last to leave. When you see members of the auxiliary police at one of our events, give them a simple thank you. They certainly have earned it. Chief Spae and your entire team, thank you for all that you do for us.”

Deputy Mayor Paul Pereira spoke about participating in the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers run.

“From Mineola, we had seven coach buses where 350 of us left from Mineola and there was another 50 or so that met us in Brooklyn with our group, Warriors For A Cause,” Pereira said. “I’d like to thank them for organizing this, I want to thank Chaminade for opening their doors and hosting us where we register and have breakfast there, and I want to thank the fire department, the mayor and trustee Cusato who was there with the chiefs and the rest of the fire department where they briefly closed Jericho Turnpike and they raised a huge American flag for us to take a group photo under it.”

Pereira also reminded residents of the village’s annual Halloween party at the community center from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

Trustee Paul Cusato thanked Father Malcolm Burns from Corpus Christi Church who held an outdoor Mass at the Memorial Park bandshell. Trustee George Durham mentioned that this month the Mineola Ambulance Corps celebrates its 40th anniversary. Trustee Dennis Walsh said that the Harrison Avenue garage is moving along very fast and should be ready for use sometime next year.