Taste And Style Returns Once Again

The Mineola Chamber of Commerce’s Taste and Style is officially back this year at the Jericho Terrace on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. The biennial event, which attracts hundreds of people for an evening of sophisticated style and elegant dining, is exclusive to Mineola by catering to local Mineola restaurants and shops. Besides all of the good eating that will be done, attendees will also have the chance to see a fashion show with models and clothing stores from Mineola.

Returning once again this year to Taste and Style is Mineola native and morning traffic reporter, Lauren Scala from NBC 4 New York, who will be the emcee for the evening. This year’s honorees will be the members of the Mineola Auxiliary Police Department. The village’s auxiliary police department, which was founded in 1941, is Unit 214 of the Nassau County Auxiliary Police Department.

A portion of the proceeds that is raised will go to all local Mineola organizations including the Friends of the Mineola Library, the Mineola Athletic Association, the Mineola Auxiliary Police, the Mineola Fire Department, the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Mineola VFW and the Mineola American Legion.

Tickets are $65 for individuals, “2 for” tickets are $125, and $75 at the door. Tickets can be purchased on the chamber of commerce’s website, www.mineolachamber.com. For more information, call Bill Greene at 516-746-5500, Tony Lubrano at 516-316-9271 or Steve Ford at 516-746-3944.

Taste and Style’s platinum sponsors are Hanover Bank, Lalezarian Properties, NYU Winthrop Hospital and Third St. Associates.