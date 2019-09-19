Tuesdays With Morrie Coming To Mineola Library

The play Tuesdays with Morrie is headed to Mineola on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. when the Carlyle Players bring their talents to the Mineola Memorial Library.

Tuesdays with Morrie is based on the autobiographical best selling book by Mitch Albom, and is about an accomplished journalist, who begins a weekly pilgrimage to visit his old college professor Morrie Schwartz, who has ALS. What starts out as visits between them turns into a last class in the meaning of life.

“The character I play is a real life character by the name of Morrie Schwartz,” said actor Nick D’Avanzo. “In fact, the entire play is based on true events. Morrie is a college professor that loves to teach. In his early ’70s he is stricken with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease as it is sometimes referred to. How he handles his upcoming death, is the same way he lived his life, caring about others first. Morrie was a delight to play.”

D’Avanzo added that the audience will see a well acted drama that covers some intense subjects when they come out to see the show hoping that they laugh and cry, and come out as better people also.

“It was [also] great working with first time director Lisa Giunta,” explained D’Avanzo. “Directing for her first time, I was not sure what to expect. What I found was a fine director, who was definitely up for the challenge and of course working with the great Anthony Mouras again, is always a pleasure.”

Tuesdays with Morrie stars Nick D’Avanzo and Anthony Mouras, and is directed by Lisa Giunta. Admission is free.

For more information about the Carlyle Players, visit www.carlyleplayers.com.